Severe Thunderstorm Produces Funnel Cloud Near Savannah, Georgia

Severe thunderstorms moved across southeastern Georgia and southeastern South Carolina on Tuesday, April 5, amid multiple tornados warning from the National Weather Service (NWS).

This video taken by Ashley Michelle Evans, who said she filmed it in Ellabell, Georgia, shows a large funnel cloud.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the region until 9.00 pm on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, the NWS has not confirmed any tornados in the area. Credit: Ashley Michelle Evans via Storyful

