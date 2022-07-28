Severe Thunderstorm Pelts North Little Rock Amid Weather Warnings

An intense storm walloped parts of North Little Rock, Arkansas, amid severe weather warnings issued on July 27.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @cozypowell, shows a storm cell hitting the city, dumping heavy rain and strong winds on the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday afternoon, cautioning people of possible hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The NWS also said that 2.74 inches of rain fell in Little Rock on Wednesday, beating a previous daily rainfall record set in 1963. Credit: @cozypowell via Storyful