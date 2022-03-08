Severe Thunderstorm Brings Flash Flooding to Sydney, Australia

A severe thunderstorm brought flash flooding to the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Australia, as heavy rainfall and flooding prompted multiple evacuation warnings in the city on March 8.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of life-threatening flash flooding and possible landslides as a severe thunderstorm approached Sydney’s northeast. The incoming storm prompted an evacuation warning for low-lying properties near the Manly Dam.

Heavy rainfall drenched the state’s coastal areas the day before, with as much as 232 millimeters of rain recorded in parts of the state in the 24 hours before 9 am.

These videos posted to Twitter by @rdlesstravelled shows flash flooding leaving parts of the Northern Beaches suburb of Dee Why underwater. Credit: @rdlesstravelled via Storyful