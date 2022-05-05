Severe storms, tornadoes damage Oklahoma town

STORY: Severe storms spawned tornadoes across Oklahoma on Wednesday, causing widespread damage in Seminole County.

ABC affiliate KOCO 5 said Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley stated that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage before crews managed to get them out. Haley said he hadn't heard of any injuries yet.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 14,000 customers were left without power after severe weather conditions downed power lines and trees across the state.

The Storm Prediction Center said the storms were part of a severe weather system forecast to threaten parts of central and southwest Oklahoma into north Texas on Wednesday night.