Severe storms brought strong wind and heavy rain to parts of central Alabama on Wednesday, June 14.

Timelapse footage captured by Twitter user @OuGotaLuvMe captured the stormy conditions in Pell City on Wednesday afternoon.

By evening, the National Weather Service said most counties in the region were cleared from severe storms, but flash flood watches remained in effect for “most areas.” Credit: @OuGotaLuvMe via Storyful