Severe storms possible tonight

Tornado Watch posted through 11 PM on the Northshore. This is a WDSU Weather Alert Day for tonight for risk for severe storms. The SPC has our entire area under a slight risk for severe storms. A cold front will push across Southeast Louisiana From the NW to the SE beginning around 11pm and out of Southeast Louisiana around 5 or 6 AM. Northshore has risk for severe storms around 11 PM through 3 AM. The concern for an isolated tornado and strong gusty winds that could knock down tree limbs and cause power outages. Looks like the rough weather will move across the South Shore beginning around 1 AM through 5pm.