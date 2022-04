Storms across the Louisville, Kentucky, area felled trees and caused damage to homes, as seen in video from Valley Station on April 16.

A video posted by Donne Yeoman, Jr. to Twitter of one Valley Station neighborhood showed uprooted trees, including one that narrowly missed hitting a house.

The National Weather Service said that eight confirmed tornadoes hit the Louisville area on April 13. Credit: Donnie Yeoman, Jr via Storyful