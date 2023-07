Severe thunderstorms brought hail to parts of central Colorado, on Thursday, July 20.

Footage by @TamiK_Colorado captured hailstones and heavy rain pelting a property in Colorado Springs.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned the storms could produce penny-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph.

The NWS later issued a flash flood warning for the region. Credit: @TamiK_Colorado via Storyful

