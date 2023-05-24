Severe Storms Bring Floodwaters to Farmland in Northwest Texas

A flood warning was issued to Hale County, Texas, as severe thunderstorms moved through the region on Tuesday, May 23.

Video recorded by storm chaser Chad Casey shows farmland and a power station affected by the flooding. In a panning shot, Casey captures a tangerine sunset reflecting off of flooded farmland with a rainbow stretching across the sky.

The National Weather Service urged residents to avoid driving through flood waters and to seek higher ground. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful