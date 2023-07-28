Severe storm threat for southeast Wisconsin
Severe storms are looking likely for our southeast Wisconsin this evening. The timing is from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Thunderstorms will target Ontario and Quebec Friday with the possibility of severe storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, and maybe even a tornado.
Rounds of severe storms could spark a risk for tornadoes for some areas during the day on Friday
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
CROWSNEST PASS, Alta. — Mounties say two Alberta hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, a summit in the Rocky Mountains. RCMP were informed Wednesday night that the two hikers who were making their way along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, outside Coleman, Alta., had not returned when planned. Officers and search and rescue teams began looking for the two men by ground and air. The hikers’ bodies were found the next evening. The men, who were 34 and 35,
Downed trees littered many roads, in some cases having collapsed on houses, in Essex County in southwestern Ontario. And thousands are without power Wednesday evening in the aftermath of a massive thunderstorm. Investigators from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University will dispatch teams of researchers to the area Thursday morning to determine if a tornado took place.Toppled trees pulled up swathes of grass and pavement, including in Harrow where a massive tree fell dangerously clo
What to know about the weekend.
The persistent heat wave that has suffocated Phoenix for most of July was slightly easing Thursday after the first major monsoon storm of the season kicked up dust and high winds and brought the first measurable rainfall in some areas since March. The Wednesday night storm, featuring high winds hitting over 60 mph (96.5 kph), ripped the roofs and awnings off numerous manufactured homes in Mesa. It even lifted the roof of a small one-story apartment building in that Phoenix suburb, pushing the overnight low below 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) for the first time in 16 days.
A Florida man captured video of a 6-foot alligator struggling to squeeze through his fence -- and then he found the reptile's nest.
Warnings about the imminent collapse of an ocean system, imagined in the film The Day After Tomorrow, should not cause despair, climate scientists have said.
A popular campground on southern Vancouver Island will be closed until Monday after a bear went after campers' food earlier this week. Leena Turunen was camping at French Beach Provincial Park, about 60 kilometres west of Victoria, on July 25, and was sleeping in her car. In an email to CBC News, she said a black bear woke her up around 5 a.m. on Wednesday as it scraped the drivers side door, broke the side mirror and tried to climb on to the roof. "When I lay on the horn, it moved less than fiv
The two cubs were born July 12 to first-time mom Diana, a Sumatran tiger.
Here’s what’s happening on the water.
FREDERICTON — The torrential rain that washed out roads, bridges and a key rail link in Nova Scotia on the weekend is is being described as another sign that engineers cannot rely on past weather patterns to design infrastructure able to withstand rising sea levels and destructive storms. Slobodan Simonovic said that when planning infrastructure, builders consider population needs, precipitation and other weather data. "This design is usually based on historical observations, how much rain we've
A Nova Scotia woman shares the dramatic story of her rescue from raging floodwaters last weekend. Kim Gillingham was trapped in her home when volunteer firefighter Logan Hope risked his own life to pull her to safety by rope.
RHODES, Greece (AP) — A wildfire whipped on by strong winds triggered a series of massive explosions Thursday at an air force ammunition depot in central Greece, while firefighters worked to tame multiple blazes in the country. There were no injuries at the depot, which had been evacuated before the explosions, and by late Thursday the fire was no longer active. The Greek air force said that F-16 fighter jets at a nearby base were moved to another facility as a precaution, but that the base had
WASHINGTON (AP) — With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new steps to protect workers — including a hazard alert notifying employers and employees about ways to stay safe from extreme heat — as well as measures to improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible. The actions come as nearly 40% of the U.S. population faces heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures have already scorched the
Several Mediterranean countries are battling hundreds of wildfires, as towering flames and scorching temperatures grip swaths of southern Europe and northern Africa. Crystal Goomansingh looks at what first responders and residents are dealing with amid the heightening climate crisis.
PORSTMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters captured video of something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous — three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison. “It was such an uplifting thing to see. Just incredible," Robert Addie said. The Portsmouth man, now a home remodeler, spent decades on the water as a commercial fisherman in Massachusetts and Alaska. In that time, he has seen thousands of whales
Maps, satellite images and before and after pictures show the extent of wildfires across Greece.
The persistent heat wave covering much of the Southwest has expanded to the Midwest and Northeast, where some can expect the hottest days of 2023.