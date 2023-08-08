Severe Storm Smashes Apartment Complex in Knoxville, Tennessee

An apartment complex in Knoxville, Tennessee, was hit by a storm that swept through the region amid a severe thunderstorm warning on August 7.

Video filmed by Todd Mundt shows extensive damage to an apartment complex, including smashed windows, with fallen trees on top of crushed vehicles. Leaves and other debris cover the parking lot.

A flash flood warning and tornado warning were also issued for other parts of the state. Credit: Todd Mundt via Storyful