Severe Storm Damages Alabama Home

A severe storm downed trees and damaged a home in Cullman, Alabama, on August 3.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the area, alerting residents of winds up to 40 miles per hour.

This footage recorded by Echols shows downed trees strewn across her front yard, house, and over her daughter’s car.

“Some very strong winds took down some of our big trees and made a mess at our home,” Echols told Storyful. “Time to clean up and count our blessings!” Credit: Echols via Storyful