Severe Storm Brings Intense Winds to Shirley, New York

Intense winds stripped trees of their fall leaves in Shirley, New York, on November 13 as severe storms swept the American Northeast.

Several tornado warnings were issued for parts of Long Island by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch was in place for parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island until at least 7 pm on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Shirley, a shopping mall’s storefront was left destroyed after the storm blew through the area.

This video posted to Instagram by Peter Graham shows the wind gusts hitting Shirley, forcing him take cover indoors. Graham said the video showed a possible tornado. Credit: Peter Graham via Storyful