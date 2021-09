Severe storms affected portions of Ontario, Canada, on September 7.

This video captured by Deborah Ann, who said she took it in Orangeville, shows hail and heavy rainfall.

The ECCC warned a line of thunderstorms in the Ontario area could produce winds up to 68 mph, hail as large as 2.5 centimeters, and a possible tornado on the evening of September 7. Credit: Deborah Ann via Storyful