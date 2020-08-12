Severe Flooding in Stonehaven, Town Near Site of Passenger Train Derailment

Heavy rainfall led to severe flooding in the Scottish town of Stonehaven and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, August 12, with the inclement conditions reportedly the cause of a Scotrail passenger train’s derailment just outside the town.

A landslip was reported near Stonehaven by Network Rail Scotland, with subsequent reports describing a landslip as the cause of the derailment.

This video shows heavy flooding in Stonehaven, a short distance from the site of the derailment. The narrator says the vehicle seen in the footage is his car. “I’m not sure I’ll be driving it again,” he says. Credit: Alex Russon via Storyful