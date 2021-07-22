Severe Flooding Kills At Least 25 People in China's Henan Province

At least 25 people were killed by flooding in China’s Henan province after heavy rainfall left towns underwater and caused rivers to surge on July 21.

More than one million people have been impacted by the severe weather and seven people were reported missing, according to local news reports.

The Henan city of Zhengzhou was hit by record rainstorms, recording a reported 617.1 millimetres of rain over a three-day period from Saturday.

This video shows severe flooding and responses from local fire and rescue teams in Xuchang in Henan province. Credit: Xuchang Fire via Storyful