Severe Flooding Inundates Downtown Lismore in Northern New South Wales

Severe flooding left the city of Lismore in northern New South Wales underwater on February 28.

Heavy rainfall lead to the city’s flood levy being overtopped on Monday morning and was expected to reach a peak of 14.20 meters, or 46 feet, by the afternoon, local state emergency services said.

Intense rainfall and life-threatening floods were expected in the state’s Northern Rivers area, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

These videos posted to Facebook by Nat Hall shows flooding in a street in the downtown area, where the water level was up to shop awnings. Credit: Nat Hall via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]