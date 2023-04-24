Severe, erratic weather impacting Treasure Coast farmer

Storyful

Two condemned homes in Draper, Utah, collapsed after the ground they were built on destabilized and slid into a canyon, causing nearby trails to close and neighboring properties to be evacuated, city officials said.Footage recorded by Jason Middaugh on April 22 shows the destroyed homes and extensive damage in the area due to the sliding soil.Draper officials said that both homes were evacuated back in October “due to dangerous conditions.”On Sunday, officials said two trails would remain closed while they monitor the situation, and that two additional residences, “the homes on each side of the properties that slid,” were evacuated after evaluating the remaining properties in the area.The Draper City Police Department issued a public safety alert warning that those who trespass on either the trails or condemned property “may be subject to citation,” as they ask “everyone to stay out of the area due to safety concerns.”Officials said the homes collapsed due to “earth shifting that resulted in sliding and breaks in the homes’ foundations.” Local media said that Utah’s record-setting season for snowpack worsened ground stability across the Wasatch Foothills as the snow continued to melt. Credit: Jason Middaugh via Storyful