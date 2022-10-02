Severe Devastation on Fort Myers Beach Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to Fort Myers Beach in Lee County, Florida, seen in video from the Red Coconut RV park on Estero Island.

The death toll from Hurricane Ian was confirmed at least 35 on Saturday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Video filmed by Dixon Hernandez and posted to Facebook on October 1 showed sweeping damage to the RV park and rescue crews at the scene. Credit: Dixon Hernandez via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Probably trying, I guess, to get someone out of there. That's two days. Come back stronger. Oh my God. No more spring breaks. And no taco.

- No.

- No taco. And barbecue. Well.

- And I should grab those gloves out of the car. And then we found a pair of flip flops that were new on the side of the road. And then I got American Spirits. They didn't have blacks, I got the yellows. Yeah. All right. Sounds good. We're going to just keep walking. We're going to be here for a minute. So.

- It went right.

