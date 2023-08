The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — During British Columbia's heat dome in 2021, Nasrin Moshiri had to resort to putting the children in her daycare in the bathtub to stay cool. This week, she's taking them to the beach. "I take the children to Stanley Park or go to the water, that's how we stay cool," said Moshiri, whose eyes were glued to four children nearby at Vancouver's English Bay beach. Moshiri said she spent her weekend with her friends picnicking under the shade at Vancouver's Spanish Banks Beach. Temperature