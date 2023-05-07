Several solar lights stolen from Riverwalk in Berlin, police say
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are asking for the public's help after a large group of armed suspects attacked vehicles parked in the driveway of a home last week, causing extensive damage. Video released by the department shows the group of more than 10 people arriving in three vehicles to the home just before 1 a.m. on April 29. Using weapons, including axes, swords and baseball bats, the people are captured on video smashing four vehicles parked in the driveway. The video show
The shooting was the latest in a series around the United States in which men have opened fire on others for just walking or driving on or near their property.
A Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault and breach of trust by Ontario's police watchdog was charged with misconduct for "unwanted and inappropriate sexual relations" on a domestic assault call that allegedly took place the same day. On Friday, the Special Investigations Unit said it had reasonable grounds to believe that Const. Ramdial Lokenath, who has 14 years of service with the force, committed criminal offences against a woman on May 19, 2022, leading them to charge him with s
A Windsor, Ont., man, convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of a London, Ont., man in 2015, has been set free following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada. The court says it's setting aside the conviction because it took too long to try Dia Hanan. Hanan was found guilty by a jury in Windsor Superior Court in November of 2019 in the death of Alekesji Guzhavin. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in March of 2020. At the time of his sentencing, Hanan's mother, Huda Najjr, told re
A Kentucky man with a long criminal record was sentenced Friday to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray and a chair as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife. Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
There are two separate videos of the incident
Phoenix Police DepartmentThe man accused of murdering a woman as she hiked a popular trail in Phoenix, Arizona, last week has been identified as a 22-year-old felon who was only released from prison on probation in November—and was reportedly fired recently for “being aggressive toward female employees.”Zion William Teasley made his first court appearance Friday morning, and a judge ordered him to be held without bail for breaking his probation and allegedly ambushing Lauren Heike, a 29-year-old
The man was last seen by a family friend near a Home Depot, police said.
Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa’s partner Divimara Lamar Nava brought him donuts from a local store and helped plot escape, say officials
A 75-year-old Cape Breton man will spend at least the next eight years behind bars after admitting he killed his wife by strangulation. Gregory James Dilney pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February and received an automatic life sentence for killing his wife Brenda in the couple's home in Howie Centre, N.S., on March 5, 2021. On Friday, prosecution and defence lawyers submitted a joint recommendation that would make Dilney eligible for parole after 10 years in prison, less two years fo
As Charles Vallow’s sons begged for information about their father’s death, “cult mom” Lori Vallow exchanged texts with new love
Clarence Thomas may be in the headlines, but he's far from the only the justice who is facing scrutiny.
TORONTO — A Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust following an investigation by Ontario's police watchdog. The Special Investigations Unit says the constable faces one count of each charge. The SIU says Toronto police notified the watchdog about what it called the officer's alleged "criminal offences against a woman" more than a month after they took place. It says the alleged offences took place on May 19, 2022, and Toronto police notified the watchdog
A judge known for his care and cautiousness in presiding over litigation in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks was selected Friday to decide whether Donald Trump ’s criminal case proceeds in state or federal court. Alvin Hellerstein, a Manhattan federal judge for a quarter century, picked up the case after it was originally assigned to a colleague whose husband was a key prosecutor in special counsel Robert Mueller ’s investigation of the former president. Trump’s lawyers petitioned Thursday to have a federal court seize control of his criminal case, arguing that the case “involves important federal questions” and shouldn’t be tried in the state court where his historic indictment was brought.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip after the state's attorney general agreed Glossip's life should be spared. Glossip had been scheduled to be put to death on May 18 despite statements by new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond that Glossip did not receive a fair trial. An Oklahoma appeals court subsequently upheld Glossip's conviction and the state's pardon and parole board deadlocked in a vote to grant him cleme
The lawyer of a Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three young children to death on Jan. 24 before trying to kill herself says she is now paralyzed.
WSU police also released court documents showing that two items found in the accused killer’s apartment tested positive for blood
EDMONTON — Dozens of people gathered Saturday around a memorial of flowers and stuffed animals in a park as Indigenous drummers sang in honour of a slain mother and her 11-year-old. Family members identified the victims of the Friday afternoon attack outside an elementary school as Carolann Robillard, 35, and Sarah Miller, who had started using the first name Jayden. “I’m really grateful for everyone for being here,” said a sobbing Donna Robillard, as others held hands and said prayers. "Carolan
A minor has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of sexual assaults at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School, in Cowansville, Que., came together to denounce how the school handled multiple complaints of sexual violence at the school. Six students had spoken out against inappropriate behaviour at the hands of another student. They said the situation had gone on for about a year and a half. At the time, in