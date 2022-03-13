Several Rescued, at Least One Killed, in Latest Strike on Chernihiv

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said an early morning strike on an apartment block in the city of Chernihiv on Sunday, March 13, had killed at least one person.

Rescuers were putting out fires and pulling people from the rubble, the SES said, with at least seven rescued.

Speaking the day before, the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, described a “catastrophic state of affairs in the city”. Missile strikes were continuing on civilian infrastructure, he said. Work was being done to repair electricity, gas, water and heating systems, he said. Credit: SES Ukraine via Storyful