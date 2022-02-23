Several Reportedly Hospitalised After Large Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Oregon's Northeast

Several people were taken to hospital after a large fire engulfed a factory in Hermiston, Oregon, on February 22, Northeast Oregon Now reported, citing authorities.

Multiple emergency services agencies responded to the incident and local residents were informed they may have to evacuate due to air quality being affected by the smoke plume, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

This video posted to Facebook by Christina Wadekamper shows flames and thick black smoke emitting from the factory. Credit: Christina Wadekamper via Storyful