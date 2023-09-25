Several people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Midwest City, police say

The Telegraph

A few years ago, Toyota ran an advertising campaign in America for the Camry (bear with me here). The ad took a series of Camry-owning families that, despite owning several models of this quintessentially dull saloon, had never actually sold one. When they wanted a new one, they simply shuffled their existing fleet down one layer of the family pecking order. By the time it got to ‘the pool-guy’ end of the chain, some of those cars were still doing their job and approaching a million miles on the