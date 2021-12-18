Several People Injured After Fire Engulfs Home in Milwaukee

Flames engulfed a house in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, injuring 10 people on the night of Thursday, December 16, the local fire service said.

Local reports citing authorities said seven children and three adults “were taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation”.

This footage, filmed by Asher Heimermann, shows multiple fire crews battling the blaze near the corner of North 35th Street and West Auer Avenue.

According to local news reports the cause of the fire was under investigation by authorities Credit: Asher Heimermann via Storyful