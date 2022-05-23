Several Passengers Killed After Boat Catches Fire off Philippine Coast

At least seven people were killed and 105 rescued after a passenger boat caught fire off the province of Quezon on Monday, May 23, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

This footage, filmed by Kycel Pineda, shows large smoke clouds billowing from a boat engulfed in flames.

The PGC said in a Facebook post that of the seven people who were killed, five were women and two were men. Search and rescue operations were still ongoing.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story. Credit: Kycel Pineda via Storyful

