Several low-income housing projects in the works, but Sacramento still has long way to go
The City of Sacramento is looking for ways to find and build affordable housing. One project is Mirasol Village at 12th Street and Richards Boulevard. It's a $300 million project for low-income tenants in the River District. Some residents have already moved into the first completed phase. The development is taking applications for 2023, with more than 400 units available in 2024. To live at Mirasol Village, a tenant would need to meet a percentage of the minimum income requirement.