Several Killed as Tropical Storm Julia Impacts El Salvador

At least seven people died as Tropical Storm Julia impacted El Salvador, on Monday, October 10, according to local news reports.

Local news reported that five members of the armed forces died in the line of duty, and two civilians died after a wall collapsed in their home.

The Ministry of Environment said Julia had been downgraded to a tropical depression on October 10 but forecasted continued rains and storms across El Salvador throughout the day.

According to Fernando Lopez, the minister of environment and natural resources of El Salvador, there is a heightened risk of floods and landslides over the next few hours.

Footage posted to Twitter by Proteccion Civil de El Salvador shows authorities conducting rescue operations and clearing debris in the country. Credit: Proteccion Civil de El Salvador via Storyful

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

