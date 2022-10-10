Several Killed as Tropical Storm Julia Impacts El Salvador

At least seven people died as Tropical Storm Julia impacted El Salvador, on Monday, October 10, according to local news reports.

Local news reported that five members of the armed forces died in the line of duty, and two civilians died after a wall collapsed in their home.

The Ministry of Environment said Julia had been downgraded to a tropical depression on October 10 but forecasted continued rains and storms across El Salvador throughout the day.

According to Fernando Lopez, the minister of environment and natural resources of El Salvador, there is a heightened risk of floods and landslides over the next few hours.

Footage posted to Twitter by Proteccion Civil de El Salvador shows authorities conducting rescue operations and clearing debris in the country. Credit: Proteccion Civil de El Salvador via Storyful