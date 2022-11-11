Several Killed by Strike on Residential Building in Mykolaiv

At least six people were killed following a Russian strike on a residential building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Friday, November 11, the State Emergency Service said.

The city’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkovych, said that Russians struck a five-story building in a residential quarter of Mykolaiv.

Footage by the Ukrainian state broadcaster shows rubble strewn across the street and extensive damage to the building. Credit: Suspilne Mykolaiv via Storyful