Several killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv

STORY: "A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted on Telegram along with footage of the aftermath.

He said that people had been killed and wounded on an "ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded."

Russia has attacked Ukrainian cities far from the front line with missiles and drones as part of its full-scale invasion launched February 2022.