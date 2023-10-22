Several Killed in Russian Strike on Mail Facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine Says

Ukrainian officials "said:https://t.me/police_kh_region/21684 at least six people were killed and 16 were injured when a Russian S-300 missile struck a large mail facility near the city of Kharkiv on Saturday night, October 21.

The mail facility in Korotych is operated by Nova Poshta, a private postal company in Ukraine, and had previously been damaged by Russian shelling in April 2022, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Emergency responders and forensic specialists were continuing to search through rubble, examining the bodies of victims, and collect fragments of the missile through the night, officials said. Credit: National Police via Storyful