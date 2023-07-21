Several killed in Kenya anti-government protests

Clashes in Kenya claim six more lives as police and protesters face off in the capital Nairobi, but fewer demonstrators are out on the streets than in previous days. Also, as the Women's World Cup kicks off, we head to Morocco to hear how the country's first ever participation in the tournament is changing the image of the game as a man's sport. Finally, we speak to Seysey, one of France's most celebrated urban music producers and composers, as he releases his own songs for the first time.



