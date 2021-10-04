Several Killed as Cyclone Shaheen Brings Flooding to Oman

At least nine people were killed on October 3 as Cyclone Shaheen lashed parts of Oman and Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

Early on October 4, local authorities in Oman downgraded Shaheen from a cyclone to a tropical storm and later to a tropical depression. Heavy rainfall was expected to continue across parts of the country’s north on Monday.

Footage by Ayman Ahmed Darrag shows heavy flooding in Seeb, Oman. Credit: Ayman Darrag Photography via Storyful