Several Killed in Bolivia Structure Collapse Amid Hail Storm

At least five people were killed, and 15 other injured, as a structure collapsed during a hail storm in Bolivia’s Achacacha municipality on December 10, local media reported.

Los Tiempos reported that the structure “collapsed in the middle of the graduation ceremony for students in the Santiago de Pecharía community of the Achacachi Municipality of the Omasuyos Province.”

These images were published by the Facebook page of the municipality of Achacachi. Those injured in the collapse were transferred to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. Credit: Gobierno Autónomo Municipal De Achacachi via Storyful