Several Injured After Semi-Truck Crashes Into Utah Car Dealership

At least 11 people were injured after a semi-truck crashed into a car dealership in Tooele, Utah, on Friday, November 3, local media reported.

Tooele City Police Department said they responded to “multi-vehicle accidents” as well as the semi-truck crash early Friday afternoon.

According to the report, citing police, the semi-truck driver lost control of the brakes and ended up in oncoming traffic, before crashing into the auto dealership, where the truck exploded into flames.

At least 27 vehicles were involved, the report said.

Images captured by Jeremy Hill shows smoke and flames coming from the scene of the accident, and damaged vehicles on Friday afternoon. Credit: Jeremy Hill via Storyful