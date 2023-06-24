Several injured in Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv

STORY: Serhiy Popko, head of the capital's military administration, said falling fragments started a fire on the 16th, 17th and 18th floors of a 24-story tower block. He said seven people were injured and about 40 cars were damaged in an adjacent car park.

Popko said anti-aircraft units had identified and downed more than 20 missiles.

There were reports of explosions in other cities but no indication of casualties or damage.

Military reports said anti-aircraft units were in action throughout the country.

Air alerts were lifted for most of the country after an hour.