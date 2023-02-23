Several Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Icy California Interstate

At least eight people were injured in a 20-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Yucaipa, California, late on Wednesday, February 22, local emergency services said.

Footage recorded by AJ Gibson shows several vehicles at a standstill and emergency lights flashing on Interstate 10 on Wednesday night.

Cal Fire’s San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit said the multi-vehicle collision was reported at 10:25 pm on Wednesday. The service said there were eight patients, but did not specify their conditions.

Caltrans District 8 said all lanes on westbound Interstate 10 near Yucaipa were closed on Wednesday night. It was not known when the lanes would reopen.

Cal Fire did not specify the cause of the collision, but said that there was snow and ice on the roadway. Credit: AJ Gibson via Storyful