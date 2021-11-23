Several Inches of Snow Falls in Spanish Mountains

Parts of northern and central Spain were under a snow storm warning from November 22 to 23, as an isolated high-altitude depression, known as a Dana in Spain, led to a drop in temperatures.

This footage, uploaded to Twitter by local meteorologist @meteosegovia, shows a peaceful snowfall in the town of San Ildefonso.

Spain’s weather service, AEMET, said up to 9.8 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was expected to fall in mountainous areas of some regions on Tuesday. Credit: @meteosegovia via Storyful