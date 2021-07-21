Several Homes Destroyed by Flash Flooding in Northern Colorado

At least one person died and two were missing after flash flooding affected a wildfire-stricken part of northern Colorado on Tuesday, July 20.

Footage shared by Wayne Couch on Tuesday shows debris clogging a rain-swollen Poudre River.

According to Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith, one body had been found and two people were missing as of Wednesday morning. Several structures along Black Hollow Road, west of Rustic, were damaged or destroyed.

The Poudre Canyon was scarred by the 2020 Cameron Peak wildfire and thus subject to substantial erosion. Heavy rain prompted flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A portion of Highway 14 was closed by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). A flash flood watch was in effect for the area again on Wednesday as more rain was forecast to affect the region. Credit: Wayne Couch II via Storyful