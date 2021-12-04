Several Greater Cincinnati schools deal with threats
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is finding new ways to surprise Raptors fans. The latest, his ability to make quick decisions, make shots at crucial times and demonstrate leadership with the variety of young players on Toronto.
Mark Scheifele had a hat trick to snap a personal seven-game goalless skid and lead the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson will be allowed to play on Sunday on the condition he passes a series of COVID tests.
Boston Celtics centre Enes Freedom is challenging NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid to boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Everson Griffen was taken to a mental health facility after a scary incident at his home last month, and is now out indefinitely for the Vikings.
The life story of Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is headed to the big screen.
The CFL has walked back its COVID-19 protocols, allowing a chance for McLeod Bethel-Thompson to play on Sunday.
While it remains to be seen how the Montreal Canadiens' two-person approach to hockey operations will ultimately work, Jeff Gorton gave an idea of what the team is looking for.
Eugene and Dan Levy must be proud.
Each week during the 2021-22 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Trail Blazers fired president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey after an investigation into allegations that he created a toxic workplace.
Geoff Neal will still take on Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269.
Nazem Kadri's hot streak, Tuukka Rask's return, and Torey Krug's recent struggles highlight this week's top takeaways.
Taking an in-depth look at six games on the Week 13 NFL slate.
Get a boost to your fantasy hoops lineups with our waiver wire recommendations heading into Week 8.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
After winning 38-10 on Friday night, Utah outscored Oregon 76-17 in the teams' two meetings in 2021.
ATLANTA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 28 points, including a jumper with 42 seconds remaining that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half, and the 76ers took a 98-96 comeback win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Embiid snapped a 96-all tie with the 13-foot jumper. Seth Curry then stole a pass from John Collins. Danilo Gallinari missed a potential winning 3-pointer as time expired. Embiid added 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, which has won each of its first two games
The Bucks have now signed both Wesley Matthews and DeMarcus Cousins in recent weeks.
DALLAS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and New Orleans beat Dallas 107-91 on Friday night, two days after the Pelicans lost by 32 to the Mavericks at home while letting them set a franchise record for shooting percentage. The Pelicans missed their first eight shots and started 2 of 20 before going 13 of 19 (68%) in the third quarter and outscoring Dallas 63-43 after halftime for their fourth win in six games following a 3-16 start. The Mavericks shot 68.7% in a 139-107 win to start the ho