Several Dead, Multiple Injured Following Explosion in Istanbul

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the explosion that occurred in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, November 13, was considered a terrorist attack, according to local news reports.

Local news reported that at least six people were killed and 81 injured, citing Oktay.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a press conference regarding the explosion.

Erdogan said the relevant units are working to find the perpetrators of the attack. "Attempts to make Turkey surrender through terror never have and never will succeed,” Erdogan added.

Footage posted to Twitter by Rudaw Turkce shows police vehicles near the site. “Many firefighters, police and medical teams were sent to the region,” read a caption accompanying the video. Credit: Rudaw via Storyful