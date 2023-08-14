Several dead in Indian Himalayas landslides

STORY: Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighboring Pakistan and Nepal over the past year or two with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.

Television footage from India's Himachal Pradesh state showed houses flattened by landslide, buses and cars hanging on the edge of precipices after roads gave way, and hundreds of people at rescue sites as emergency workers struggled to clear debris.

Reports of more casualties kept coming in on Monday as the chief minister inspected some of the damage.