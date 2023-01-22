Several Arrests Made as Atlanta Protests Turn Violent

At least six people were arrested following violent protests in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, January 21, amid demonstrations over a planned police training facility and the fatal shooting of a protester earlier in the week.

Footage recorded on Peachtree Street on Saturday evening shows protesters setting off fireworks and at least one vehicle alight.

Georgia Mayor Andre Dickens said late on Saturday that six people had been arrested following the demonstration, with some carrying “explosives.”

“These individuals meant violence and used the cover of peaceful protest to conceal their motives,” Dickens wrote on Facebook.

Local media reported that people had taken to the streets on Saturday night to protest the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center – locally named Cop City – and the fatal shooting of a protester near the site earlier in the week. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful