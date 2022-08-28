Several arrested after fights break out at Modesto anti-LGBTQ protest, police say

Yahoo Entertainment

Danny DeVito dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Thursday, to promote his new animated series, Little Demon, but he also shared with guest-host Nikki Glazer the story of tricking Arnold Schwarzenegger into getting super high on the set of Twins. “We come to my trailer,” DeVito recalled. “We smoke a stogie. I take the stogie that I'm going to give him and I stick a little weed in it. He smokes the stogie, smokes the weed. All of a sudden we're walking back to the set and he's holding on to me.” The pair eventually made it to set, but the former bodybuilder struggled in his performance. “He's great fun to work with but stoned?” Devito mused. “He is like, whoo…Off the charts, baby!” The film’s success was also off the charts earning over $200 million at the 1988 box office. Much of that success can be attributed to director Ivan Reitman, ( who died only months after a Twins sequel was announced. DeVito remembered the brilliant director, and how he was forced to deal with a stoned Schwarzenegger.