Several animals die in fire at Madeira Beach wildlife center

An early morning fire caused significant damage at the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach at John's Pass Village and left several animals dead, according to officials. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said around 3:00am Thursday, deputies on foot patrol at John’s Pass Village Boardwalk saw flames coming from a building. The Sheriff's Office said surrounding businesses, including the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center, sustained major damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Madeira Beach Fire Chief Clint Belk said crews were met with heavy fire and smoke when they arrived.