Several agencies responded to fire at Jones property that destroyed house
"I was infuriated," Hutchinson wrote in her memoir of finding out Cruz was on the tarmac waiting for Trump. "I spotted Cruz and made a dash for him."
Putin is making "little use of economic or military expertise" while making key decisions on the war in Ukraine, a think tank assessed.
Republicans claimed to show a screenshot of a text message to Hunter Biden, but the image itself was "fabricated" to change the meaning, Ocasio-Cortez said.
'San Fransicko' author Michael Shellenberger joins 'FOX News @ Night' to discuss allegations Dr. Anthony Fauci attempted to influence the CIA on COVID origins probe.
The GOP-led defense spending bill includes a provision effectively eliminating Austin's salary thanks to an amendment from Marjorie Taylor Greene.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dianne Feinstein, a long-serving Democratic U.S. senator from California and gun control advocate who spearheaded the first federal assault weapons ban and documented the CIA's torture of foreign terrorism suspects, has died at 90. Feinstein's office said she died Thursday night at her Washington home. Feinstein was a Washington trailblazer who, among other accomplishments, became the first woman to head the influential Senate Intelligence Committee.
OTTAWA — When Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks about what his party's relationship with Indigenous Peoples would look like should he become prime minister, it's often about "economic reconciliation," or the idea that Indigenous Peoples should be included in all aspects of the economy without barriers. He also speaks about public safety, charging that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't doing a good enough job of protecting Indigenous Peoples from violent crime — even as he endorses to
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a stopgap funding bill, Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Saturday, just hours before the federal government is due to begin its fourth partial shutdown in a decade. The move will test McCarthy's narrow 221-212 majority, where multiple hardline conservatives have opposed the idea of a short-term bill known as a continuing resolution or CR, and could lead to a challenge to McCarthy's position as speaker.
GOP senators could technically filibuster a resolution to change the all-important committee's membership. But several insist that won't happen.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Republican Senate Caucus is suspending a GOP state senator who attacked them for opposing his plan to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump. The caucus announced Thursday that it was indefinitely suspending state Sen. Colton Moore of Trenton, who represents a district in Georgia's northwest corner. “Sen. Moore has a right to his opinion,” the caucus said in a statement. “However, during his advocacy for his ill-co
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down a likely government shutdown, the White House wants to make sure any blame falls at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue — specifically on House Republicans. After all, it's House Republicans who have been paralyzed by their inability to pass a funding package, and Republicans who don't want to uphold a bipartisan spending agreement from earlier this year. President Joe Biden is hoping the rest of the country will see things the same way. It's a murky proposition a
FOX News correspondent David Spunt has more on the money trail as Rep. James Comer seeks info about President Biden's son and brother on 'Special Report.'
Three more Baton Rouge police officers were arrested as the department faces scrutiny over a warehouse where officers allegedly assaulted suspects.
MONTREAL — Swedish manufacturer Northvolt has announced it will build a $7-billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal that it claims will represent the largest private investment in Quebec's history. On hand at the unveiling in Montreal on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the project will help build the economy of the future. "This is a historic and transformative announcement," the prime minister told an audience that included Northvolt executives and politicia
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is again urging India to co-operate with Canada to bring Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killers to justice. Blinken confirmed that he delivered that message Thursday in his meeting with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly implicated the Indian government in the shooting death of Nijjar, a prominent Sikh separatist and Canadian citizen. Blinken says the U.S. has been in close contact wit
“They have they have incredible pay, they have easy hours, only a fourth of them are actually back working in the office right now. So we all have to, you know, sacrifice,” said Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican.
(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Indian counterpart discussed the murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader as tensions between two of Washington’s key allies — Ottawa and New Delhi — increase over the killing.Most Read from BloombergEurope’s Richest Royal Family Builds $300 Billion Finance EmpirePakistan Rupee Set to Become Top Performing Currency Globally Murder Claim in Canada Is Only Helping India Leader Modi at HomeWeight-Loss Drugs Estimated to Save Airlines M
Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, and three GOP electors for Donald Trump each lost bids to move Georgia charges to federal court.
Hardline Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday rejected a bill proposed by their leader to temporarily fund the government, making it all but certain that federal agencies will partially shut down beginning on Sunday. In a 232-198 vote, the House defeated a measure that would extend government funding by 30 days and avert a shutdown. The defeat left Republicans - who control the chamber by 221-212 - without a clear strategy to avert a shutdown that would close national parks, disrupt pay for up to 4 million federal workers and hobble everything from financial oversight to scientific research if funding is not extended past 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT) on Sunday.
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., delivers a closing statement during the House Oversight Committee’s first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden.