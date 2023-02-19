Seventh week of protests in Israel over Netanyahu's planned judicial reforms
Glenn Kirschner has previously predicted that the former president will be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.
"She's unbelievable...she made a total, absolute fool of herself," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).
The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.
Rupert Murdoch privately described pro-Trump election fraud claims as "damaging" and "crazy," according to a new court filing.
VANCOUVER — The Chinese consulate-general in Vancouver has called a newspaper report that cited Canadian intelligence documents and described alleged efforts to oust candidates seen as unfriendly to Beijing, "smearing and discrediting" to China. The consulate general says in a news release it is dissatisfied and is in "firm opposition" to the report. It says China has never interfered in any Canadian election or internal affairs in any way, and the reporting could damage the country's relationsh
Reuters/Octavia JonesFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced a bid for the White House to challenge former President Donald Trump in 2024. But that hasn’t stopped Trump and his most loyal online supporters from tossing just about anything against the wall to see what sticks.A year and a half out from the election, Trumpworld’s newest line of attack: Painting DeSantis as a “globalist” who is “endorsed” by liberal philanthropist George Soros.The origin of the freshly minted Trumpworld attac
Fox network bosses thought it would be "irresponsible" to put Trump on air, a court filing part of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit says.
For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.
Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago.
The Taliban is facing its first power crisis amid signs of a rift between Haibtalluah Akhundzada, its supreme leader, and his top officials over girls’ education.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned a top China diplomat on Saturday against providing "material support" to Russia.
ReutersRussian officials in St. Petersburg have bizarrely been having a bunch of law students re-enact the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi leaders to stoke support for the war against Ukraine.The most recent performance was held in the assembly hall of the city administration, according to the Russian news outlet Fontanka, which noted that the city’s governor, Alexander Beglov, had been in attendance.Beglov, one of the most fervent cheerleaders for Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, gushed that he c
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to a soccer game celebrating the birthday of his late father, state media said Saturday, her latest in a series of public appearances that have triggered debate on whether she’s being prepped for a future leadership role. The official Korean Central News Agency said the presence of Kim and his “beloved” daughter, known as Kim Ju Ae and believed to be around 10 years old, brought “joy and excitement” to Friday’s ceremonial game between staff members from the Cabinet and the Defense Ministry. The Defense Ministry team won the match 3-1 and then beat the Cabinet staff again in a tug-of-war event, according to the report, which didn’t mention any comments made by Kim.
Pyongyang fires a missile into the sea a day after warning the US and Seoul against military drills.
Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.
Suddenly woken from her sleep, Nafissatou Ouedraogo could hear gunfire and screams. Living in northern Burkina Faso, the epicentre of a brutal Islamic uprising, she instinctively knew that terrorists would soon be at her door.
A video from Blagoveshchensk shows Russians demonstrating their "strength" by pouring water on themselves in freezing temperatures.
Matt DePerno and Kristina Karamo lost their races during a cycle where voters turned away from the state GOP, a boost to Democrats headed into 2024.
A senior Israeli diplomat on Saturday was removed from the African Union's annual summit in Ethiopia, as a dispute over Israel's accreditation to the bloc escalated. Images posted online showed AU security personnel confronting the diplomat during the opening ceremony of the summit, before she left the auditorium. "Israel looks harshly upon the incident in which the deputy director for Africa, Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li, was removed from the African Union hall despite her status as an accredited observer with entrance badges," the foreign ministry said.