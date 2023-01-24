Seven people killed in mass shooting - CA Sheriff

STORY: The shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco, came on the heels of another mass shooting in the southern California city of Monterey Park on Saturday that killed 11 people.

Corpus told a news conference that deputies, responding to a call, found four people dead and a fifth victim wounded at the first location in Half Moon Bay, then found three more dead at another place nearby.

"This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the families touched by this unspeakable act of violence," Corpus said.

She identified the suspect as Chunli Zhao, 67, and said he worked at one of the shooting locations. Corpus called the sites nurseries, and other officials said they were staffed by farm workers. Local media described at least one of them as a mushroom farm.