Seven-Year-Old Girl Embodies Queen Latifah for Black History Month

A seven-year-old in Detroit, Michigan, embodied Queen Latifah in a tribute to the star for Black History Month.

Kenya White recorded this video of her daughter, Rosie, and originally posted it to Facebook. White told Storyful Rosie loves Queen Latifah’s “cute smile and nice hair.”

“Queen Latifah has been around for a long time. She’s actually a jack of all trades,” White said. “She’s a rapper, actress, and sings blues and jazz. Who wouldn’t honor a real-life queen as Latifah for Black History Month.”

The video shows Rosie speaking directly to the camera explaining the origin of 52-year-old Queen Latifah’s name, her first big musical hit, and the success she found in acting. Credit: Kenya White via Storyful