Seven dead in suspected gas explosion at Turkish restaurant
Seven people have been killed in an explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey, with one official saying a gas leak may have caused the blast.The governor of Aydin province told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk that five others were injured in the tragedy on Friday, with one of them in critical condition.Governor Huseyin Aksoy said initial testimonies from a restaurant worker suggested there was a leak in a cooking gas canister, leading to an explosion at around 3.35pm local time.